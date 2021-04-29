Bigger aircraft can now fly Ibadan route — Balogun

THE Senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Dr Mohammed Kola Balogun has assured his constituents and people of Oyo State that Ibadan Airport will resume bigger planes on its route due to the recent upgrade of the airport aerodrome firefighting assessment.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media to the Senator, Mr Rotimi Johnson-Ojasope, the airport was downgraded early 2020 because one of the two firefighting trucks broke down.

“The airport which was on grade six was consequently rated as five, therefore bigger planes that were plying the route were forbidden from doing so.

“This has brought untold hardship to the passengers on the Ibadan route because only the Overland fleet were plying the route, which made the demands and pressure too much and led to the exorbitant fares for the Ibadan route. Many thanks to the Executive Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde who bought the brand new specified firefighting truck for the airport in March this year.”

According to Senator Kola Balogun; “the follow up since March when I knew our governor has bought firefighting truck for the station only yielded result after a visit to the NCAA Director General on Tuesday, April 19, which prompted another assessment conducted on the facility on April 21 and upgrade approval letter issued on Thursday April 22, 2021.”

The Airport Manager, Mrs Aiyenuro Tega confirmed the new status with appreciation to the governor for the new firefighting truck and Senator Kola Balogun for the good follow up because the airport now has three serviceable fire fighting trucks because the bad one too has been fixed which implied that airlines like Aero Contractors, Dana which have bigger planes can now resume flights to and from Ibadan Airport.

