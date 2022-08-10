Big Brother Naija housemate, Kess, loses child 3 days after show started

The family of Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Kess Adjekpovu, has announced that the 28-year-old reality TV personality lost his son on July 25, 2022, three days after the show commenced.

This sad development was contained in an official statement made available on social media by the family of the housemate.

The statement which was posted on Kess’s Instagram account @Officialking_kess reads:

“The past weeks have been the most trying for the family of Adjekpovu. We are saddened by his loss of Kess’s son through miscarriage but we are comforted by well wishes and kind thoughts of friends around.

“Special regards for the wife for being strong and courageous through the whole experience. The family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss, but we want to reiterate that the wife is in perfect condition as it happened weeks ago, the family collectively decided now is the right time to announce the news.

“Kess is a strong character and would need our prayers right now as he continues his quest in the Bigbrother show. The family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you. Team Kess”

The announcement has however generated much reactions from social media users who believe Kess should be briefed about the development by Big Brother.