NGX: Dangote Cement gains rebounds market as investors earn N26.6bn

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was positive, on Wednesday, following renewed interest in Dangote Cement whose share price appreciated by ten per cent.

Precisely, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1.5 per cent to 50,075.47 basis points, leaving the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns at -0.6 per cent and +17.2 per cent, respectively.

Investors, therefore, earned N26.62 billion at the end of the day’s trading as the market capitalisation followed suit the direction of the ASI to stand at N27.009 trillion, representing a 1.47 per cent increase from the N26.619 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session.

Bulls’ camp took dominance over the market breadth with 20 counters in the gainers’ chart pitted against 10 counters in the losers’ chart.

On the performance board, Dangote Cement gained 9.96 per cent to become the best performing stock in the session, while from the rear of the chart, Wapco took the lead.

Key sectoral indices closed in the same direction as the ASI, with the NGX Industry and NGX Lotus Islam sectors gaining the most respectively, while NGX Growth and NGX ASEM sectors closed flat.

Market activity as measured by both volume and value of trades improved in the session, with daily traded volume stood at 279.221 million units, representing 98.58 per cent uptick from a volume of 140.610 million units traded in the previous session.

The value of those traded stocks inched up by 30.14 per cent in the session to stand at N2.082 billion as against a value of N1.600 billion recorded in the previous trading session.

Jaiz Bank dominated the volume charts as the top traded stock by volume for the trading session, while as regards to the value of traded stocks, FBN Holdings took the lead of the top five performers.

