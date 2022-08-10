Buhari extols State House Perm Sec, Umar, at 59

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of staff and political appointees in the State House in congratulating the Permanent Secretary, Tijjani Idris Umar, on his 59th birthday.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Wednesday, said the President congratulated Umar, his family, friends and professional colleagues on the auspicious occasion while appreciating his efforts, sacrifices and dedication to effective management of the State House.

As the Permanent Secretary celebrates another age, President Buhari affirmed that Umar’s foresight and insight have made a whole difference in accommodating and providing a conducive working environment for the first and second family and political appointees, particularly the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The President prayed for the well-being of the Permanent Secretary and his family.

