Bida Poly rector assures staff, students of continued peace

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic Bida, Dr. Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi, has said that he will leave no stone unturned in a bid to maintain peace in the institution.

The rector who gave the assurance over the weekend in Bida reiterated his commitment to the recent peace accord signed with one of the staff unions, saying everything possible was being done to fulfil all the promises the management made to the union for enduring peace.

He, however, debunked insinuations purportedly made by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Bida Chapter that peace has not returned to the institution, saying, “no union should ignite any needless crisis to destroy the good efforts of the management in maintaining genuine peaceful atmosphere in the school.”

Also, a statement issued by the rector’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Mallam Abdulkadir Abdullahi Yahaya, stated that the rector did not appoint himself into position, adding that the issue of rector’s tenure has for long been settled by the appointing authorities.

According to the SSA, “since the union is in court with the management over tenure issues, there is the need to patiently wait for the judicial processes to take its full course.”

Abdulkadir explained that “over and over again, the union had been repeatedly told by the supervising ministry that the rector’s appointment followed due process as it fully complied with the relevant laws, especially in line with Section 8 (6)c of the Polytechnic Act (2019) which deals with the appointment of rectors in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics.”

Accordingly, the statement pointed out that the decision of the president on the reappointment was final, stressing “without any equivocation that the union leaders in Bida are simply spreading falsehood and outright lies about the whole thing.

“On the peace accord brokered by the Federal Ministry of Education recently, permit me to say that the rector has not breached any agreement. If anything, he has been very supportive of the various unions in the institution with a view to achieving enduring peace on campus.

“Dr. Dzukogi has been implementing the signed agreement and if anybody thinks otherwise, then it is such a person that is not desirous of peace in our institution. Our peace accord is there and we have implemented it to the letter till date,” maintained the SSA, media and communication to the rector.

The SSA further said that the rector will continue to meaningfully engage relevant stakeholders in a bid to achieve everlasting peace on campus, adding that union leaders should refrain from making inflammatory statements that will destroy the relative peace that the institution is currently enjoying.

“To demonstrate that there is peace on campus is aptly illustrated by the fact that academic activities are running and staff and students are going about their lawful businesses. This is in addition to the fact that the students are currently preparing for their semester’s exams.

“By God’s grace, we will sustain the peace in the polytechnic as we appeal to all stakeholders to respect constituted authorities and diligently follow the civil service rules and other provisions of the law that guide the activities of the polytechnic,” he concluded.

