Biafra: I am not on Nnamdi Kanu’s cases for money, financial consideration ― Ozekhome

Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the lead counsel to the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said he is not involved in Nnamdi Kanu’s case for money or any financial considerations, but solely to redress the brazen and serial state-sponsored violation of his rights as a person and those of IPOB, as an organization.

Ozekhome stated this in a strongly worded statement on Sunday, in a reaction to the alleged use of his name and that of his chambers by some criminal elements in soliciting for funds for the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu’s cases that is presently being handled by his chambers.

The Senior lawyer said neither him nor his chambers will “any way authorize anyone, whether as an individual, group of persons, corporate bodies, or authorities, to solicit for funds for me, or on my behalf, or on behalf of my chambers, for the purpose of prosecuting the cases of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or for any other purpose howsoever and whatsoever.”

According to Ozekhome, anyone giving out money on his behalf or in his name, or chambers’ name, allegedly for the prosecution of the cases of Nnamdi Kanu, does so at his or her own risk and peril.

He said no amount of simulated blackmail, intimidation, harassment, sophistry or posturing by sponsored fraudsters, criminal elements and those who would wish that Nnamdi Kanu perpetually remains in the government gulag, will deter him from pursuing his mission, focus and goal to set Nnamdi Kanu free.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The statement reads in part, “Neither I, as the lead counsel to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, nor anyone else working with me in my team on the matters, will ever approach anyone, or donors, or corporate bodies (whether local or international), either through social media, or by any other channel howsoever, to solicit for funds for the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu’s cases, under any guise, artifice, design, or circumstances howsoever.

“Anyone doing so is a fraudster and criminal element and should be treated as such. Such persons when caught (as they surely will if they continue), will be visited with the full weight of the law. Similarly, anyone caught donating money to such fraudsters and criminal elements allegedly on our behalf will be traced and made to face the full wrath of the law. Sooner than later.”





He advised members of the general public to desist from ever giving any money to fraudsters and impostors soliciting funds in the name of Nnamdi Kanu’s cases, as neither Nnamdi Kanu, nor his chambers, and his lawyers, will ever approach members of the public through the social media, or any other channel, for the solicitation of funds for the alleged prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu’s case.

“We have never done so! We are not doing so!! We will never do so!!! The security agencies are hereby put on notice to arrest and prosecute anyone or group of persons found to be engaging in the solicitation for funds in the name of Chief Mike A. A. Ozekhome (SAN) his chambers or, in the name of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, allegedly for the prosecution of Nnamdi Kanu’s cases.

“Such an act is a criminal offence that attracts serious penal consequences,” he added.