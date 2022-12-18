Anambra vigilante arrests most-wanted gunman in Nnewi

Vigilante operatives operating in Ezinifitte, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, have arrested a notorious gunman, said to be responsible for many atrocious activities in Ezinifitte, and the entire Nnewi South.

Recall that Nnewi South, especially Ukpor, Ezinifitte and Unubi were the hideout of criminals known as “unknown gunmen” during the height of insecurity in Anambra State.

The suspect who gave his name as Chukwuma Ejionye said he hails from Awo, Ezinifite in Nnewi South LGA, adding that he is popularly known as “small case”, according to a video circulating online.

“I was in Unubi camp, before I moved to Ezinifitte, before going to Agulezechukwu, where I stayed with other members. Then, I now left the group and escaped to stay on my own,” he said.

Explanations offered by the vigilante operatives in the video showed that he has long been on the wanted list of Joint Security Forces working in Anambra State.

The narrator said: “He is a known kidnapper who has been responsible for the killing of security men, including vigilante. He kidnapped a prominent man and collected N1.5 million before setting him free, but unfortunately for the man, he was dumped in a place where he broke his lungs, and has been under treatment since then.

“JTF has visited his house and recovered guns and security uniforms which he used when he was a security man (he worked as a vigilante operative). He has been on the wanted list for a long time and has been one of the reason Ezinifitte and Nnewi South was regarded as being highly unsafe.





“We got a tip-off last night and we moved in and apprehended him where he was hiding.”

The arrest has however not been confirmed by the Anambra State Police command yet as efforts to reach the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, did not yield positive results.