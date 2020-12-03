BHM’s Ayeni Adekunle elected into global PRCA council

Founder and CEO of BHM, Ayeni Adekunle has been elected into the 2021 PR and Communications Council of the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) – the world’s largest professional PR body.

This was announced Monday by the association in a statement published on its website, and signed by Michael Collins of the PRCA.

The PRCA represents more than 35,000 PR professionals in 70 countries worldwide. With offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, and Buenos Aires, the PRCA is a global advocate for excellence in public relations.

Speaking on the appointment, Ayeni said, “This is an important opportunity for me and all the other newly elected council members to influence change in the industry on a global scale and I am excited about the prospects. 2021 will be an interesting year and I can’t wait to get to work.”

The council will be chaired by Julia Herd CMPRCA. Julia is the Managing Director of Five in a Boat, a global PR consultancy and the former Global VP of Communications for both HTC and music streaming company, Deezer.

Congratulating the new council, Julia said, “Big congratulations and welcome to our 22 new and very talented elected Council members. I’m delighted to be chosen as Chair and to continue to both positively impact and advance the Council’s agenda in what is set to be a pivotal year for our industry and wider society.”

“The PRCA Council, led by Simon Francis, has kicked off some really important work around social impact and I would personally like to thank Simon for his work during what has been a very challenging period. I’m excited about what the newly elected Council members will bring to the table as we collectively continue to put purpose and our members at the heart of everything we do. Here’s to 2021!” Julia added.

The PR and Communications Council provides a formal mechanism for the industry’s most senior practitioners to consult on the key issues impacting PR and communications. The Council – which acts as a think-tank for the industry – informs the PRCA’s strategic priorities and delivers best-practice guidance for professionals.

The 22 new elected members will be joined by the Chairs of all 55 PRCA Groups who automatically sit on the Council.

The newly elected PR and Communications Council members include; Penny Anderson CMPRCA, Graham Bardgett CMPRCA, Tas Bhanji CMPRCA, Liam Buckley CMPRCA, Stuart Bruce CMPRCA, Nathaniel Cassidy CMPRCA, Richard Fogg CMPRCA, Andy Green CMPRCA, Sam Burne James CMPRCA, Ralph Jackson CMPRCA, Roxy Kalha CMPRCA, Andrew Laxton CMPRCA, Emily Luscombe CMPRCA, Sarah Maloney CMPRCA, Edmund McMahon Turner CMPRCA, Jared Meade CMPRCA, Robert Minton-Taylor CMPRCA, Carmel O’Toole CMPRCA, Kristin Philbin CMPRCA, Noita Sadler CMPRCA, Gloria Walker CMPRCA and Ayeni Adékúnlé Samuel CMPRCA.

With a mission to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry, the PRCA champions and enforces professional standards in the UK and overseas through a Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice.

The PRCA delivers exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking and development opportunities. The body also manages the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world, and LG Comms – the UK’s national body for authorities raising standards of local government communication.

Since founding BHM in 2006, Ayeni, a former journalist, has grown to become one of the leaders of a new school of public relations. He’s responsible for a catalogue of industry sharpening initiatives including Nigeria PR Report, BHM PR App, Social4Media, and the free ebook BHM Guide to PR.

