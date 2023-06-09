The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai following his recent statement against Christians and support for Muslims in the State.

The former governor in his statement was quoted to have justified his choice of Muslims to occupy relevant positions in Kaduna following their roles towards APC’s victory in the State.

Reacting, Primate Ayodele said El-rufai’s “careless statement” may start a religious war in Nigeria if the latter is not cautioned.

The cleric accused the former governor of being the brain behind APC’s Muslim-Muslim presidency and the religious crisis in Southern Kaduna.

He, however, warned Tinubu against giving him any position in government to avoid the sudden collapse of the country.

‘’El-Rufai should not be trusted. The election in Kaduna was rigged in his candidate’s favour and God will take it back from him. How can he make such an insensitive statement, why is he mocking Christians? He is a religious hypocrite.

‘’The statement of El Rufai is unacceptable, we want a peaceful nation but El-Rufai is a threat to national peace. He should be warned or he will destroy Tinubu’s government. God will destroy his plans and if Tinubu brings him in, he will destroy the government completely.’’

‘’Tinubu should stop El-Rufai before he creates a religious war in this country. Christians are peaceful people, God will deal with him because he wants to create a fight in the country.’’

‘’If he becomes anything in Tinubu’s government, he will burn the country, he will start a religious crisis and he has a devilish agenda that will soon be exposed,’’ he warned.

