Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has reassured citizens and residents of the State that his nine-point agenda will help in the rebuilding process of the State.

The governor stated this in his remarks while hosting executive members of the All Progressive Congress in the state who paid him a courtesy visit at the government house on Thursday.

He reassured that his administration will ensure all the electoral promises made during the electioneering campaign period to the people of the state.

He described his electoral victory in the last general elections as pure dedication from all party members in the state.

Speaking earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the party in the state, Isa Sadiq Acida, commend the governor for taking measures aimed at repositioning the state since his assumption of office.

While assuring the governor of the total support of the APC members in the state, Acida appealed to members of the public to support the governor in his efforts to fully implement his nine-point agenda in the State.

The chairman said his party, being the ruling party in the state ought to be the first set of people to pay the governor a courtesy visit but deliberately delayed such a visit to allow the governor settle down in his new office.

