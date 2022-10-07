BESDA: OYOSUBEB distributes writing materials to 1,200 schools in Oyo

A total of 1,200 schools in Oyo State have received customised exercise books, writing and teaching materials through the Basic Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran said the beneficiaries were drawn from schools in the 21 Local Government Areas where BESDA subjects were being taught.

He made this known today, during a symbolic presentation of BESDA customised exercise books, writing and teaching material in Ibadan.

Adeniran said the Oyo State Government and its partners will not rest on theirs oars until quality education is sustained in the State.

“To acquire adequate knowledge for improvement of Basic Education in the State, World Bank/FGN/Universal Basic Education Commission and OYOSUBEB will not rest on their oars until quality is attained and sustained in the Educational system as Education remain the only legacy we can bequeath on younger generations for a sustainable development and for them to live a useful life and contribute meaningfully to the development of the country “, he said.

Adeniran added, “The learning tools, writing materials are valuable, to help pupils think about course materials, while encouraging them to grasp, organise and integrate prior knowledge with new concepts”.

He charged all Quality Assurance Officers and benefitting schools to ensure adequate use of the materials, in order to improve learning outcomes and strengthen the Educational system.

Dr. Adeniran said the Board was convinced to provide schools with required teaching materials for improved learning achievement rates.

The BESDA programme aims to improve literacy and strengthen accountability in basic education.

The event was witnessed by representatives of Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria (AOPSHON), Head Teachers, and pupils from the benefitting schools.

