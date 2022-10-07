Court remands teenager who strangled mother to death in Ondo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure has ordered the remand of an 18-year-old boy, Tope Momoh, who allegedly strangled his 52-year-old mother, Stella Momoh to death in Ikakumo Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to the prosecution, the defendant commited the offence at midnight on September 6, 2022, claiming the deceased called him a bastard.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin told the court that Tope strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him bastard.

He said the accused confessed to the crime some two weeks after the late woman was buried , saying he was responsible for his mother’s death after the late woman had been buried.

Akintimehin said the cause of the late woman sudden death was not known, but her son confessed to be the perpetrator of the crime after some few days of the burial.

“Momoh in his confession, said he was forced to tell his relatives that he strangled his mother to death when she woke him up in the midnight, raining curses on him and calling him a bastard repeatedly,” the prosecutor told the court.

He said the offence contravenes Section 319(1)of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. II Law of Ondo State, 2006.

The boy pleaded with the court saying, “I did not have rest of mind since my mother has been buried. So, I was forced to confess that I strangled her to death. So, I want the court to show me mercy.”

However, the prosecutor, urged the court to remand the defendant in a custodial centre, pending the outcome of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defendant’s plea was not taken as, the Chief Magistrate Musa Al-Yunnus ordered his remand at the Olokuta Correctional Centre.

Al-Yunnus adjourned the case till October 20, 2022 for ruling.

