Benue tragedy: Time to end the violence

I have been in shock and fear over the recent monstrous massacre in Yalewata, Benue State where at least 150 villagers including women and children were ruthlessly killed, with their homes and farms leveled to the ground.

Entire families were destroyed. This is just the latest tragedy in the vicious cycle of Benue State’s sufferings. This incident marked another sad encounter faced by farmers as they continue to suffer under the tyranny of herder violence.

President Bola Tinubu and other government officials have spoken against the attack and promised strong action with immediate effect. Those statements mean little without real action and true accountability. The issues in Benue deserve more than condolences.

Here is what I think the Nigerian government should do now.

There is urgent need for security and justice. There should be a farmers/herders forum. Restoration and support for farmers should be out in place.

I implore us to let this massacre be the catalyst for a genuine change to avoid a repetition. I also pray that the culprits are brought to book.

Stella Abayomi, Modakeke, Osun State. stellaabayomi9@gmail.com

