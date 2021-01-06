Benue ex-Speaker absent from court due to ill health

The trial of the former speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange was on Wednesday stalled in a Makurdi High Court due to ill-health.

The former Speaker was expected to open his defence yesterday in the libel case instituted against him by the State governor, Samuel Ortom.

Governor Ortom had earlier dragged the former speaker to court for his comments in the press conference of Monday, July 30, 2018.

Ikyange in the press conference had accused Governor Ortom of deducting N50 million monthly from each of the 23 local government areas of the state and the same amount amounted to the tune of N33 billion.

Meanwhile, the governor had through his counsel, Samuel Irabor closed his case against the former speaker at the last sitting.

When the case came up for Ikyange to enter his defence, counsel to Ikyange, Sunday Akor, informed the court that his client was not in court due to ill health and apologized for his absence.

He asked for another date to enable his client to open his defence.

Counsel to Governor Ortom, Samuel Samuel Irabor did not object to the plea for another date.

The trial Judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, accordingly, adjourned the case to February 5th, 2021, for Ikyange to enter his defence.

