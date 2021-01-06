CJN swears-in Justice Garba as FCT acting Chief Judge

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad on Wednesday charged the newly sworn-in acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Judiciary, Justice Salisu Garba to be honest in the handling of all issues before him.

The CJN charged the newly sworn-in acting Chief Judge to double up efforts to meet with the demands of his new office.

He also told Justice Garba to gird his loins to give his best in the new task given to him with a view to moving the nation forward, adding that, “We must not rest on our oars if we are truly desirous of attaining new heights and conquering seemingly difficult situations.

“As the head of the FCT judiciary, we expect nothing short of the best from you. The buck stops at your desk and you must always be honest enough to be dispassionate in handling all issues before you”, the CJN added.

Justice Muhammad, who expressed confidence that Justice Garba will function well in his new office, also urged him not to be tempted to violate or desecrate any fraction of the oath he had taken.

He charged the acting Chief Judge to be of “Good character, just as you have always been, endeavour to consistently hoist the banner of honesty and integrity, hold aloft, the mantle of transparency and dispassionate disposition”.

The CJN called on Justice Garba to inspire confidence in his subordinates and also present an ideal image of a father-figure.

President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the appointment of Justice Garba as acting Chief Judge of the FCT following the retirement of Justice Ishaq Usman Bello on Tuesday, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 65 years.

Justice Garba will be in acting capacity pending the confirmation of his appointment by the Senate as the substantive Chief Judge.

