The Commissioner for Health in Benue State, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, on Wednesday, resigned his appointment.
Dr Ongbabo was also the secretary, State Action Committee on COVID-19.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terver Akase, confirmed the resignation of the commissioner.
He said that no reason was given for his resignation.
According to Akase, “Governor Samuel Ortom has accepted the resignation of Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo.
“The Governor thanked Dr Ongbabo for his service to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.
