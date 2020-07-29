Sallah: Bauchi police deploys 3,067 personnel for security

Bauchi State Police Command has deployed a total of 3,067 officers and men comprising conventional police and other tactical teams of the command as well as necessary logistics to all praying grounds and venues of events in the state to maintain law and order during the Sallah festivities.

According to a press release by the Command through its PPRO, DSP Ahmed Wakili, the personnel deployed for the critical assignment are under the strict instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Lawan Tanko Jimeta to be civil but firm in the discharge of their duties.

“Furthermore, the Command is prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period

All COVID-19 protocols must be strictly observed”, the release added.

The Command assured that it will collaborate with sister security agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free.

The CP then extended his warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid-El Kabir and enjoined them to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful celebrations.

He equally called on the people to report any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station or call the Command emergency phone number 09053872273 or 08079579006 for a prompt response.

Lawan Tanko Jimeta also assured the good people of Bauchi State of the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protection of lives and property of innocent citizens in the State during the celebration.

