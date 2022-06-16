Benue attacks: Police arrest four suspects, another dies

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack at Igama village, Okpokwu LGA of Benue State.

One of the suspects died from the injury sustained during gun duel with security men in their hideouts.

According to the statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Catherine Anene and made available to newsmen in Makurdi said that the suspects who were trapped in the bush were arrested after they engaged security men in gun duel.

It will be recalled that suspected herders had invaded Igama communty on Sunday where they killed 15 people and set ablaze all the buildings in the community.

“Police teams deployed to the area in collaboration with other security agents have been on cordon and search operations within the forest.

“On 15/6/2022 at about 0500hrs, the attackers who were trapped in the bush engaged the police in a gun duel that led to arrest of the following suspects in their hideout; Umar Nuhu, Dauda Alhaji, Musa Dako and Umaru Alhaji Sale.

“One of the suspects by name Musa Dako sustained injuries and was admitted at St. Mary’s Hospital, Okpoga for treatment where he eventually gave up the ghost and the corpse deposited at the same hospital.





“Three (3)other suspects are in custody for further investigation,” Anene said in a statement.

The command however charged members of Igama community to remain calm and avail useful information to the police for necessary actions.