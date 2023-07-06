A member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Mr. Dennis Idahosa, has raised a motion on the floor of the house to draw attention to the looming danger of the collapsing bridge on the busy Benin-Ore highway.

A statement endorsed by his Special Adviser on media, Mr Friday Aghedo and made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday, stated that the federal lawmaker regretted that the bad session on the Ovia Bridge on the highway had led to lost of several lives in addition to properties worth millions of Naira.

Idahosa lamented that the unwarranted deaths, destructions and hardship commuters suffered on that session of the highway, prompted him to move the motion on the floor of the Green Chamber.

The representative of the Ovia Federal Constituency, said that the Ovia bridge “is very strategic on the highway that is a gateway to major parts of the country to be left in that state.

“As you are aware that presently there are failed portions on the road which has become notorious for multiple accidents resulting in severe injuries, loss of lives of innocent hardworking Nigerians and properties running into millions of Naira on a weekly basis.

“Just last week, June 29th, all passengers of an eighteen seater vehicle, including a little baby, died in an accident on Ovia bridge killing all the passengers on board.

“Two days ago on the same bridge, five vehicles, with one plunging into the river, were recorded on the same bridge.

“I am also worried about the untold hardships faced by commuters due to the unending gridlock on the failed portion of the road spanning kilometres.

“I am particularly concerned that the bridge serves as a major route for the transportation of goods and services to various parts of the country, but the failed portions on the bridge have affected the delivery services, thus affecting economic development of the country,” Idahosa lamented.

Idahosa said that he was elated that the House of Representatives showed concern over the situation and called on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently address the situation.

He further said that the House mandated the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to immediately remove all damaged and accidental vehicles from the bridge and around the failed portion.





