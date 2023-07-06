LIONS International District 404B2 Nigeria has said it is providing 100,000 free eye glasses, 100 cataract surgeries and 50 glaucoma surgeries, as part of its effort to prevent avoidable blindness and improve quality of life for the blind or visually impaired.

In addition, there will be donation and upgrade of medical equipment to ophthalmology departments of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital.

The new District Governor of Lions International District 404B2 Nigeria, Professor Emmanuel Fagbohun, made the disclosure at his investiture in Lagos, where he pledged to uphold ethics and implement the constitution of the organisation.

Fagbohun, a professor of microbiology at the Ekiti State University, said his core vision and mission would also include aggressive eye screening to detect glaucoma and cataract, eyesight care enlightenment programmes through the media and the completion and equipping of eye and diabetes centres at Erin Ile General Hospital.

According to him, “we serve to reduce the prevalence of diabetes and improve quality of life for those with the condition. We shall conduct diabetes screening and treatment programmes throughout the year for a minimum of 500,000 people before the year ending 30th June, 2024.”

Fagbohun, noting that the membership boost is imperative to fund the mission, said over the last 105 years, Lions International had significantly attended to challenges of humanity in the continent.

In his speech, the immediate past district president, Mr Lekan Owolabi, said Lions International has made its impact in many tertiary health institutions, where it had delivered qualitative projects to better the health of Nigerians.

“The only renal institute at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Lagos, was provided by Lions Club International. The complex has the state-of-the-art facilities that will not make anyone venture to go abroad for kidney transplant.

“We believe that sharing our success stories with the generality of the people will give room for more people to be aware of where such facilities for healthcare are available for their patronage, too.

“Also, the club takes its outreaches very seriously, as we see it as a way to take healthcare to the community and doorstep of people that need it. We also use it as an opportunity to educate them. For instance, at the last outreach, flyers were also distributed to teach them on self measurement of blood pressure and blood sugar. So, they can know before this becomes a bigger problem,” he said.

