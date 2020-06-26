Bello mourns Ajimobi, says his death painful, colossal loss

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State on Friday described the death of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, as painful and a colossal loss to the country.

Bello, who stated this in Lokoja in a condolence message to the government and people of Oyo State, said that the country has lost a committed leader and a political titan in Ajimobi.

” You have no doubt left indelible landmarks and footprints while you served the people of your state as governor for two consecutive terms in addition to representing them at the Senate, amongst others.

“As a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West region, you contributed immensely to the overall development and growth of our great party in that zone.

“Your contribution to the growth of the nation’s democracy cannot be forgotten,” the statement reads.

He stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC), to which the deceased belonged while alive will sorely miss him.

Bello added that Ajimobi’s exit was a great shock and big blow to the party.

The statement was signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Onogwu Mohammed.

Bello commiserated with the government, wife, children, relations and political associates of the late former governor, praying God to grant him eternal rest.

