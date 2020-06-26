SON raises red alert on suspected substandard Toyota engine oil

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has raised a red alert on the discovery of suspected substandard Toyota brand of engine oil in the Nigerian markets.

A statement from the office of the Director-General, Osita Aboloma, disclosed that the suspected substandard Toyota brand of engine oil was discovered through the SON regular market surveillance activity in its 42 state offices across the country.

The imported product, according to the statement, had neither undergone the SON off-shore conformity assessment process nor was it registered with the organisation for traceability and quality verification.

SON stated that the Toyota brand of engine oil was being sold in one-litre and four-litre containers to unsuspecting Nigerian consumers.

It stated further that the suspected substandard product had no close or remote relationship with the Toyota brands of the automobile or the manufacturers.

Commenting on the discovery, SON Director of Compliance, Mr Obiora Manafa, advised the Nigerian public to avoid patronage of the Toyota brand of engine oil in the meantime, stressing that SON operatives were on the trail of other uncertified and unregistered brands of engine oil in the Nigerian markets for necessary regulatory action.

Manafa advised the general public to patronize only certified made-in-Nigeria brands of engine oil with the MANCAP logo and imported brands that had undergone the SON off-shore conformity assessment process and were duly registered for traceability and quality verification.

The SON statement assured the Nigerian public that all purveyors of substandard and life-threatening products would be prosecuted in line with the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015 and the criminal code once apprehended.

The statement frowned at the importation of poor quality products into Nigeria to engage in unfair competition with high quality and certified made-in- Nigeria brands.

