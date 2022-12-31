Bello approves N172 billion appropriations bill for 2023

“By God’s grace, my administration will continue to foster unity amongst the three arms of government for the growth and development of Kogi”

Kogi’s 2023 appropriation bill, which is for N172 billion and was approved by the state house of assembly, has received the approval of Governor Yahaya Bello.

Bello, who signed the legislation on Friday at the Lugard House in Lokoja, praised the tenacity and patriotism of the assembly’s members and staff.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the budget is divided into recurrent and capital expenses totaling N101 billion and N70.74 billion, respectively.

The governor valued the cooperation between his administration and the legislative branch of government and thanked the legislators for their work in getting the bill passed in a flash.

“I wish to commend the doggedness and patriotism of the lawmakers in ensuring that the right thing is done always, which has helped in moving the state forward.

“It’s a fact that the synergy between the three arms of government in the state will continue to yield positive results as evident in the smooth running of government and implementation of policies and programmes.

“By God’s grace, my administration will continue to foster unity amongst the three arms of government for the growth and development of Kogi.

“To this end, I wish to assure you our lawmakers and the people of Kogi that my administration will ensure the full implementation of the budget in line with available resources, ” the governor said.

In response, Mr. Mathew Kolawole, Speaker of the House, praised Bello for his dedication to and support of the assembly over the years.