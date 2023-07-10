Prince Abdulkareem Suleiman Onyekehi has urged citizens to support the All Progressive Congress (APC Ododo/Joel ticket for continuity and consolidation of Gov Yahaya Bello’s Legacies across Kogi state.

Onyekehi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Projects, gave the commendation in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent on Sunday in Lokoja.

The special adviser also commended Gov Bello for his ability to bring total transformation to all sectors of the economy, unite the people, and secured the state.

According to him, Governor Yahaya Bello came to fix, unite, secure, and rebuild the Kogi State of our dreams with evidence abounds.

He stressed that Gov. Bello did not come to undermine and marginalize the state as witnessed under the past Administrations, but rather he came to break the jinx of tribal divides developed, restored peace, and enthroned equity, fairness, and justice.

Onyekehi noted that the system choice of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo was carefully thought out in line with justice, including the required know-how only to the understanding of sound and sincere minds that knew the history of Kogi State.

“This justice will go round in line with the laid down foundation by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration, the foundation of equity, fairness, and justice in making Kogi work for all kogites in the distribution of the resources of the state across all zones.

“The foundation of securing the state, infrastructural developments and urbanization of rural communities, electrifications, agricultural, educational, healthcare, women and youth developments, empowerments, employment opportunities and industrialization for the economic stability of Kogi State.

“All his policies and programs are people-oriented and even-handedly distributed across all zone, one of such examples is the newly established University in Kabba, Kogi West. Kogi used to have only one state university in Kogi East, today, the Governor has successfully established Confluence University of Science and Technology in Kogi Central and Kogi State University, Kabba.

“Kogi today, under the leadership of Governor Yahaya Bello, has been face-lifted; Lokoja was recognized as the third fastest growing city in Africa.

“Kogi is rated as one of the safest states, if not the safest in Nigeria at the moment”, Onyekehi said.

The special adviser, therefore, urged the good people of Kogi to continue to support Gov. Bello APC-led administration.

He further called for voters’ support to vote massively for Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo/Comrade Joel Salifu Oyibo, for Continuity and Consolidation of APC Good Governance footprints in Kogi under the leadership of Gov. Bello.

Speaking on how the Governor was able to do things differently in Kogi, Onyekehi explained that in the beginning of democracy in Kogi, power did not start or be given by tribal agenda but with mutual unity and understanding.

He, however, said that such understanding was abused not just because it was withheld for over 20 years by one zone but mostly because it was with a high level of marginalization and injustice against the other parts of the state.

According to him, those who wanted to wrestle power in the past were emotionally venturing into tribal politics with claims of marginalization which never yielded any positive result. However, there was a divine justice in 2015, not by any mortal man but by God Almighty.

“The moment any aspiring leader begins to toe on tribal and religious sentiments on the ground of insincerity, that is the end of his political journey.

“For instance, all the Governorship aspirants and candidates in the past, before the emergence of Governor Bello from Kogi Central, were mostly campaigning on tribal agenda with claims of marginalization and injustice, but it never lead anywhere,” he said.

The special adviser described Gov. Yahaya Bello as a completely detribalized leader who never dwelled on tribal agenda or ventured into the campaign of calumny while seeking people’s vote in 2015.

He added: “Gov. Bello never used divisive words, thuggery throughout his campaign tours, he didn’t even use police escorts despite the high level of insecurity in 2015, but he trusted on God and the people around him.

“God did not just crown Yahaya Bello out of the ordinary, God saw his heart, the humanity in him, the sincerity in him, and his vision for the Kogi people. His achievement is a dream come true for me and all other patriotic Kogites. He came, he saw, and he conquered”.