Be transparent with N1.3trn COVID-19 intervention fund, PDP tells FG

Leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the Federal Government to explain to Nigerians the source(s) of the N1.3 trillion intervention fund to combat the impact of COVID-19 on the nation’s public health and economy.

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbodiyan, said this, on Sunday, at a Press conference in Abuja.

According to him, the nation’s economy has been battered leading to loss confidence by foreign investors long before now and demanded an accountability to the Nigerian public on the side of the government in the plan strategies to deploy the intervention fund.

“The PDP is worried over allegations of corruption in the handling of the N1.3 trillion set aside to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the economy. Our party demands ultimate transparency.

“The Federal Government should come clean on the source of the intervention, the specific intervention projects where the fund will apply, the level of involvement of other tiers of government and private stakeholders, as well as the mode of disbursements and monitoring.

“The PDP demands that the COVID-19 interventions be allocated to the three tiers of government for effective delivery and monitoring.

Governor of the central bank, Godwin Emefiele, had through a statement, on Wednesday, announced N1.1trn intervention fund to support critical sectors of the economy.

Specifically, the fund would be used to support “local manufacturing sector as well as boost import substitution.

The Central Bank Governor also said: “N100bn would be used to support the health authorities to ensure laboratories, researchers and innovators work with global scientists to patent and produce vaccines and test kits in Nigeria.”

Olognodiyan also called on the All Progressives led Federal Government to dismiss with any plan to further increase taxes as a means of funding the budget presently facing difficulty due to drop of revenue source following global pandemic on the virulent COVID-19.

He also tasked the Federal Government to recover the alleged N14trn stolen by some individuals and other such allegations.

“The Buhari-led administration should also shelve every plan of increasing the already excruciating taxes including the Value Added Tax (VAT) which it increased from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent with attendant high costs on essential goods and services.

“The Federal Government, in its plans to review the 2020 budget, should not touch items that have direct bearings on the welfare of Nigerians but immediately cut all over-bloated executive votes as well as expunge paddings and fraudulently duplicated items, which our party initially pointed out in the budget.

“The Buhari Presidency should immediately take steps to recover the over N14 trillion stolen by APC cabals, including the N9trillion stolen oil money as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo and channel same to social palliatives.

“Furthermore, the PDP calls on all economic stakeholders, particularly in the private sector, to immediately rally to articulate solutions and palliative measures, since it is clear that the Buhari-led APC government is clueless and has no solution to offer.

“The PDP urges the economic stakeholders to articulate ways to effectively diversify our economy and provide jobs using the all-inclusive measures implemented by PDP administrations to effectively grow the economy as well as successfully handle emergencies such as the Ebola virus disease.

“Our party worked very hard to grow our economy and will not allow an incompetent, insensitive and corrupt party and its administration ruin our nation.”

