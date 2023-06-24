Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde led dignitaries to honour the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Olushola Alao, on the celebration of his 60th birthday in Lagos at the weekend.

The ceremony, which was held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, was also attended by former Ogun State governors, Senators Gbenga Daniel and his successor, Ibikunle Amosun.

While Sanwo-Olu was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Tayo Ayinde, Makinde was represented by Chief Seye Famojuro.

Among other dignitaries at the ceremony were also traditional rulers across Yorubaland, including the Deji of Akure, Oba Ogundare Aladetoyinbo; Akarigbo and paramount ruler of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Ajayi; Elegushi Oba Saheed Ademola and Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Gbadewole.

The chairman, Elizade Motors, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo; Chief Mrs Florence Ajimobi; Senators Olorunnimbe Mamora and Anthony Adefuye and former Speaker, Dimeji Bankole also graced the occasion in honour of the monarch.

Also there were Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, Chief Ajibola Ogunsola and Professor Adeolu Akande.

Pouring encomiums on the celebrator, Ambassador Akinremi described Oba Alao as a lover of culture who also embraces modernity, a quality he said was rare in men.

He also pointed out that the monarch loves Jesus Christ, adding that he is a lover of people.

His wife of many years, Queen Olusola said her husband was impatiently selfless.

She said: “He is a wonderful friend and father to me and the children. Yet he has no tolerance for mediocrity. You have to be excessively serious to be classified as serious by him. He’s a time lover. He’s extremely reliable and helpful.”

In his sermon, Pastor Benjamin Oladosu, who recalled that he met the monarch in church in 1981, said he was not surprised by the progress which Oba Alao has made in life given his commitment to God since he was a young man.

He said his success in life was a reward for his service in the vineyard early in life.

Pastor Itua Igodalo prayed for the celebrator and his family.

