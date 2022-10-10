Be proactive on climate change to avoid loss of more lives, CD charges FG

General Secretary of Campaign for Democracy (CD), Pastor Ifeanyi Odili, has called on the Federal Government to be proactive on the issue of climate change to avoid the loss of more lives as flooding continues to ravage communities in the country in recent times.

Odili made the call on Monday in a statement made available to newsmen, noting that over 500 people had been killed while over 500,000 people had been displaced through flood disasters so far recorded across Nigeria.

CD Secretary-General said this against the backdrop of his country home in Umuochi, Obaluchi in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, having been swept away by flood due to heavy rain and the opening of Cameroonian Dam.