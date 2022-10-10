2023 budget: FG plans N77.34bn for Zungeru hydropower, gas plants development projects

The Federal Government (FG) in its 2023 proposed budget earmarked a total of N77.34billion for the Zungeru hydropower electric power and gas power plant project along the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline.

Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Station is a 700 megawatts hydroelectric power plant under construction in Niger State.

When completed, it is expected to be the second-largest hydroelectric power station in the country, behind the 760 megawatts Kainji Hydroelectric Power Station.

On the other hand, construction of the AKK Natural Gas Pipeline which commenced in July 2020 is expected to transport natural gas from Ajaokuta, in Kogi to Kano, through several states and urban centres, as part of the Trans Nigeria Gas Pipeline.

In the 2023 Appropriation budget obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, both projects were listed separately while some were tagged new others ongoing.

In a breakdown, a total of N77,237,041,791 was set aside for four aspects of the Zungeru hydropower projects.

For the multilateral/bilateral project tied loans-Zungeru hydropower electric power project tagged new, N76,554,541,791 was proposed.

N72.5million and N390million were earmarked for consultancy services for survey, Land demarcation and HPP/ erosion control and security at downstream communities respectively.

Also, N220million was set aside for consultancy services for project management and supervision.

Similarly, N100million was proposed for consultancy services for the identification of sites for the development of gas power plants along the AKK gas pipeline.

The entire sum is from the total proposed allocation of N162.71billion to the Ministry of Power for the year while capital expenditure is put at N161.5billion.

The FG also allocated N550million as counterpart funding (Provisional Sum Pre-commencement Activities) for 3,050MWs ongoing Mambilla hydropower project in Taraba State.

Meanwhile, the FG had in July 2022 approved a strategy work plan to fast-track the concession process for the 700 megawatts Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant in Niger State.

According to the National Council on Privatisation, the key objectives of the concession include leveraging the private sector access to finance and reducing reliance on government budgetary allocation to fund the China EXIM Bank loan.





