Be patriotic in your election duties, Abia Chief Judge tells 985 NYSC members

The 985 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) deployed to Abia State have been advised to be patriotic when functioning as ad-hoc staff in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The Chief Judge of the state, Honourable Justice Lilian Abai handed down the advice in Umuahia at the swearing-in ceremony of the corps members on Tuesday.

Represented by Honourable Justice Ohabuike Amakwe Chijioke, the state Chief Judge advised, “Soon, most of you would be involved in one form of assignment or the.

“While engaged in the such assignment, be diligent, careful, and patriotic as the ambassadors of your families, NYSC your institutions you attended and your respective states”.

According to him, ” Nigeria is not all that peaceful right now. Learn to remain in your places of primary assignments and minimize interstate travels”.

Earlier in his address, the Ag. Director-General of NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba said “the first Cardinal Programme of NYSC, which is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme.

“It is designed to prepare you for the tasks of the Service Year through training on Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical activities, as well as sensitization on topical national issues, amongst others.

Represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Julius Ekeh, the NYSC Director-General said, “It is also an avenue that provides the opportunity for you to realize your potential and attain individual feats both during and after the service year. I, therefore, enjoin you to take advantage of this golden opportunity to participate in all the Camp activities”.

Of the 985 registered Corps Members sworn in, 397 are males and 588 are females.

