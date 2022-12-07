Quit playing politics with projects, lawmaker urges politicians

The Member Representing the Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr. Dennis Idahosa (APC), has urged politicians to quit playing politics with projects that are meant to improve the standard of living of the people.

The lawmaker made the charge while reacting to the statement credited to a former lawmaker in Ovia Federal Constituency, and PDP candidate for the 2023 general election in the Constituency, Omosede Igbinedion, that Ogbese bridge was a project she influenced.

Idahisa said that projects were not meant to buy votes but to serve as means to enhance the economic well-being and also for the development of the benefiting community or state.

He noted that it was absurd for a former lawmaker, who left office over four years ago, to lay claim to a project that was conceived and being implemented in the 2022 budget circle.

“We have had over four budget circles since she left office so how possible is it that she attracted the project in the 2022 budget?

“I ordinarily wouldn’t have responded or talked about this if not for the fact that it is not the first time this is happening.

“For me, I think it is not right to always play politics with projects. Projects are not meant for vote buying but meant to improve the livelihood of the people.

“For the evidence of doubt, the said bridge has been in a deplorable state for years and had to take the initiative to see that I end years of hardship for the people occasioned by the bad state of the bridge.

“The construction of the bridge which I influenced into the 2022 budget took off last weekend and I will see that it meets specifications as well as timely completion of the project,” Idahosa stated.

Idahosa said that when completed, the bridge would boost the economic activities of the communities in the area, the state, and the country at large.

The lawmaker said that the bridge serves as an alternative route for motorists between the Ondo and Edo States.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Quit playing politics with projects, lawmaker urges politicians