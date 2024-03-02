The Kebbi State Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kabiru Alkamawa has challenged newly recruited officers and other ranks personnel to be efficient, productive and dedicated to their duties while tackling criminal elements in the State.

Alkamawa who made this charge at the passing out parade of nine Officers and 155 other ranks personnel of the Corps at their parade ground in Birnin-Kebbi Friday said the Federal Government has successfully recruited and trained them to combat crime in their various localities across the State.

Pointing out that the Federal Government had recruited 6,500 Nigerians across the country and 71 of them are indigene of Kebbi State who are now passing out.

The Commander Stated emphatically that the passing out recruits are all indigenes of Kebbi State believed to be familiar with their various localities and environments, with the understanding of being known the customs and tradition of such environment which will invariably assists them to combat crimes and reduced same to its barest minimum.

Delivering his speech at the ceremony, the Commandant, NSCDC in the state, Kabiru Abubakar Alkamawa urged the recruits and officers to be efficient and productive in tackling criminal elements across the state.

ALSO READ: FG to close Lagos-Shagamu long bridge March 4 for repairs

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris in his speech reiterated the readiness of his administration to partner and support the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to effectively carry out its constitutional responsibilities in the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala Tafida, commended the security outfit for its contributions in fighting crime in the state.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of talent displayed by the graduating corps and encouraged them to be good ambassadors of NSCDC wherever they might be posted to work.

The governor announced a donation of N500,000 to first, second and third winners who dismantled and mantling of riffles by men of the corps as the highlight of the parade ceremony.

“I have seen an exceptional display of talent and an exceptional way of handling weapons here today.

“We are ready to partner with you just as we are doing with other security agencies,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE