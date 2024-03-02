The Federal Ministry of Works has announced that repair works for the damaged expansion joints on the Long Bridge will commence at 7:00 am on Monday, 4th of March 2024, simultaneously on both bounds of the bridge.

As a result, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, has informed motorists and the general public that traffic leaving and entering Lagos through the Long Bridge will be narrowed to two lanes on both sides of the bridge.

This adjustment will enable the contractor handling the repair works to commence work on the other two lanes of the carriageways.

She advised all road users to be patient and adhere to lane discipline on both approaches to the Long Bridge and around the narrowed sections on the bridge.

Additionally, Mrs. Kesha stated that the earth road beside the Shagamu-bound carriageway will be made motorable to serve as a complimentary road during the repair works on the Long Bridge.

“Other road users are advised to

use alternative routes.

“Motorists are further advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movements to minimise discomfort during the duration of the repair works,” she said.