The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh have urged the media to contribute towards nation-building through their reportage.

The duo who are Co-Chairmen of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) stated this at the 2nd quarter meeting of the Council on Thursday.

The Sultan of Sokoto said the role of the media is very important and could be used to avoid crises or war.

“The role of the media is very important, we are all aware of what transpired in the 2023 elections, the role media played positively and negatively, and we need to listen to the leaders of these media groups talk to us on what role they want the media to play in the next dispensation.

“That is why we picked the theme, ‘media and effective leadership for nation building’ and I think it is very apt because across the world we have seen how media destroyed countries. Cast your mind back historically to what happened some years back in some countries, see what is happening now in Sudan which is very unfortunate.

On his part, the CAN president Archbishop Okoh said the leadership of NIREC chose the theme in recognition of the vital role that media play in nation building and a need to foster a better working relationship between the media and those in leadership in the interest of Nigeria.

“We love Nigeria and that is why we always reach out to all sectors in our work towards peaceful coexistence.

“Nation Building could be seen as a process that involves people who work together to give a sense of community and a common identity.

He called on all media practitioners to continue to see their job as a calling instead of a profession that guarantees quick access to riches and fame.

Also, the Sultan Abubakar said the resurgence of insecurity in the country is very alarming. He said throughout the campaigns and elections, nothing was heard about bandits and killings.

He said suddenly after election scores of people were killed in Plateau, Niger and other places.





The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said the theme of the meeting is apt, because the media as an integral component and watchdog of every democratic society is saddled with the crucial responsibility making credible and dependable information available to both the led and their leaders.

“It also serves as a mirror through which every government appraises its performance with the view to take the right decision towards quality leadership and good governance among other things.

“I want to thank the media for their unflinching support over the years in ensuring the growth and development of our democracy and to encourage that more should still be done”, Mustapha said.