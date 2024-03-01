Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, on Friday flags off routine vaccination tackling the resurgence of variant polio in the state.

Represented by the Waziri of Sokoto, Professor Wali Junaid, the Sultan calls on residents of the state to ensure that their wards were fully vaccinated during the exercise.

While commending the international agency, especially UNICEF for their support in making vaccines available, he said, “it is left for us to realise that we now have to find a way to deal with it on our own.

“We have to create awareness on how to deal with the virus by mobilising our wards to take this vaccine, polio is real and we should note that.

“Prophet Muhammad in one of his sermons said it that every sickness has a remedy which is the same as polio.

“Any sickness without remedy does not exist, that is the word of our Holy Prophet.

“Elimination of polio is possible because some years back, the said polio was completely eradicated in the state and the country at large.

“It is unfortunate that our people did not take cleanliness very seriously, some people still urinate along the streets which is bad

“If we maintain cleanliness, we will not only eradicate polio but other diseases that is related to the environment,” he added.

Speaking in his remark, the Special Adviser on Primary Health Care Delivery Agency to the state governor, Bello Garba, said it is unfortunate that the state is the worst hit in the country.

“I call on the people of the state especially in this Sokoto North local government to tackle this menace

“Sokoto state now has 61 new cases, the highest you can talk of in the country, we now have it within our place, especially in this Sokoto North local government.

“I called on everyone here to please come out to receive this vaccine in the interest of the state. I appeal to every concerned authority including our father, Waziri of Sokoto, to as usual support us the way he normally does”

Speaking on behalf of CSC AFNeT, Dr Abayowa Edukugbo, said the agency is happy to be associated with the activities, “we called on our people to ensure that we all participate in this program starting from tomorrow.

“Our target is to reduce this variant by 80 per cent by the end of this year.”

UNICEF health specialist represented, Mrs Tessa Rintala, assured that UNICEF will do everything within its power to support the success of the programme in the state.

She commended the state government as well as the Sultanate council for their efforts in making the program a success. She, however, called on them to continue to encourage members of the public to fully participate in the routine exercise.

