The Lagos State government has concluded plans to promote a total of 5,709 teachers in its senior secondary schools across the six educational districts of the state for this year.

Those involved are from Level 08 to Level 16 with females forming the majority.

The Chairman of the state’s Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Mrs Victoria Peregrino, made this disclosure at a sideline at Government College, Agege, while declaring open this year’s Revised Structured Training Programme, organised for them.

She told the teachers and other workers under TESCOM watch that though they are due for promotion, it is not automatic that they would all be promoted.

According to her, Lagos state will never deny any of its teachers and other school workers their promotion once they are due and meet the laid down criteria which hinge on academic and professional qualifications, diligence, and excellent performance.

“So, if you fall short of necessary conditions required for your next office, you will certainly not be promoted as promotion is to be earned,” she emphasised.

Peregrino, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary of the commission, Mrs Olubusola Abidakun, explained that all the officers must have to go through a revised structure training programme to prepare them well ahead of their next roles.

She said the one-week training has become a yearly practice by TESCOM for all officers who are due for promotion across cadres from level 08 to 16 as nobody can rise above level 17 in the civil service.

She told them that the state government is expecting so much from them by performing optimally in their next respective duties.

According to her, TESCOM is seeking your total cooperation and civility in all that you do.

“You must be totally committed to your work. And your ability to adapt to changing situations, particularly in the classrooms is very germane, especially with the “new normal” of digital learning and teaching.





“So, you must be technically savvy to fit into the 21st-century best practices.”

Peregrino added that the officers must also have to key into the THEMES Agenda of the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu which makes education and technology one of the prominent focus areas of the state government.

“So, you must ensure you demonstrate your expertise to improve students’ performances in their examinations, good character and other values expected of them,” she stressed.

Some of them, who spoke to Tribune Online at a sideline said they are eager for the promotion.

They said they are happy to work in the state’s government-owned schools as they are being supported with necessary working tools and also enjoy good working conditions with their salaries and allowances pay as when due.

