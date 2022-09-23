Be advocates of justice, AMAC chair urges journalists

The chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, has urged media practitioners to always advocate for justice in every facet of the society.

Maikalangu said that journalists, as members of the fourth estate of the realm, should use their position to address injustice, which, according him, leads to crisis and insecurity in the society.

The council boss who gave the charge during an interaction with the leadership and some members of the FCT Minister’s Press Corps (FCT-MPC), at the council’s conference room, described AMAC as one of the biggest area councils in the nation and one of the best in the FCT.

“I want you to make good use of your offices and position in the society to address injustice, because it is injustice that gives birth to crisis and insecurity in our society today, especially when you are trying to forcefully take over the peoples’ mandate.

“You have the responsibility to always defend the votes by advocating that justice be done.

“You will all agree with me that on February 22, election was conducted and it was hitch-free, free and fair.

“I scored 19,300 votes while my main opponent had 13,200 plus votes. These figures are right there in the INEC portal. But to our surprise, the Election Tribunal got different figures from nowhere. And from what happened, I believe that the Tribunal was misled. We campaigned and made promises to better people’s lives, but someone is trying to take it away.

“ICPC should, by now be investigating those who brought fake INEC result to the Tribunal, otherwise, our 2023 general election is not safe,” the chairman said.

Earlier, the FCT-MPC chairman, Alhaji Hudu Yakubu, who described the AMAC chairman as a media-friendly person, noted that his administration has recognised the media as strategic development partners, which reflects in the appointment of two active Abuja-based media practitioners into his cabinet.

Yakubu used the occasion to congratulate Maikalangu as the 19th chairman of the AMAC.

and commended him for his patience in spite of the challenges encountered from his political opponent during and after the councils’ election in the FCT.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE