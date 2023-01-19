BBTitans: Dating a Nigerian is a taboo in South Africa — Khosi

Khosi, a female housemate on Big Brother Titans (BBTitans), asserted that dating a Nigerian man is frowned upon in her native country South Africa.

Khosi was the first participant to be revealed during the BBTitans season premiere in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The 25-year-old stated she had problems in her relationship because it was taboo in her own country during a house chat with the other participants. She said that the taboo had an impact on her three-year relationship.

“Dating a Nigerian man is almost forbidden in South Africa. That was an issue at the beginning of her three-year relationship,” revealed the reality star, whose love interest in the house is a Nigerian named Yemi.

Khosi shared this gist with Jennie O and Ebubu.

When asked why, Khosi responded, “Some things are better left unsaid.” Khosi stated on Sunday that she had been in a four-year relationship with a Nigerian man in South Africa.

She did, however, kiss Yemi a few hours after they met on the BBTitans season reality show.

