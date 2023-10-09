Oyo State Government has said the ongoing construction of Olodo bridge is running according to schedule.

This was disclosed by Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Prof. Dahud Shangodoyin, who paid an inspection visit to the Olodo Bridge earlier today (Monday).

Prof. Shangodyin also met with the contractor and restated the Oyo State Government’s commitment to see to the timely completion of the project.

He said some of the delays experienced are due to the rainy season.

“Despite the rains, the contractor is doing his best to see that the bridge is completed on schedule, and then they will move on to complete the rest of the project, which is the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the 35.53 km Ibadan-Iwo- Osogbo Road,” he stated.

As at press time, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered work was ongoing at the bridge site, including excavation and piling.

