Sequel to the public disruption last Thursday in Abuja, in the Garki market, involving a personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) and a tailor, the secret police on Friday disclosed that it has set up an in-house investigation team to ensure justice to the victims.

The secret police said the Service’s position is not only to ensure justice for the victims, but it is in line with its avowed commitment to transparency, accountability and rule of law.

Recall that an incident erupted at Garki International Market today, 7th September – an altercation arose between market occupants and certain individuals, including a DSS personnel and some members of the public.

According to the Public Relations Officer of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya said that the Service “has not interfered with the investigation of the Police which is also detaining its Staff suspected to be involved in the incident.”

“While the inquiry is ongoing, the Service has visited the two injured persons at the different hospitals where they are receiving treatment. It committed to the payment of the medical bills and made required deposits in this regard. To show sincerity of purpose at the time of the visits, the Service expressed readiness to move them to its world class medical facility in Abuja. It could have undertaken these actions even if its staff were not involved.

“Though these efforts are not, in any way, in admission of guilt (as investigation is yet to be concluded), the Service believes that the victims deserve empathy, financial support and justice. While it is in regular contact with their families or guardians, it will continue to follow up on their recovery and progress.

“However, the DSS reassures the public that the victims are upbeat and responding well to treatment.”

The DSS spokesperson added that “the Service’s position is not only to ensure justice for the victims, but it is in line with its avowed commitment to transparency, accountability and rule of law. Nevertheless, updates of this nature will always be made available till the matter is finally resolved.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE