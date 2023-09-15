No fewer than three lives were lost in a fatal road accident that occurred at the entrance of Ilupeju, a neighboring community of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), in Ekiti State.

The accident, which involved a trailer and a motorbike, reportedly claimed the lives of two FUOYE students and a bike man.

The students are reportedly siblings from the same parents.

According to an X (formerly Twitter) user @Idris_Aloma, who claimed to be a student of FUOYE, he disclosed the identity of one of the students as ‘Passion.’

He wrote, “This happened right in my school, Federal University Oye Ekiti. Passion unisex salon died along with her junior sister in a ghastly accident. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

This is coming barely a week after the management of FUOYE announced the death of the then-missing year-two nursing student of the institution, Miss Modupe Deborah Atanda, who was gruesomely killed and buried in a shallow grave inside the school.

More details to come later.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu

The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..





The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………

5 celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023. Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best…..…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…