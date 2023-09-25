Gunmen have abducted the Benue State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, Nigerian Tribune reports.

Abo who was with his family members at his country home in Zaki Biam, Ukum local government area of the state was abducted by gunmen who rode motorcycles to his house around 8:00 pm on Sunday.

According to an eyewitness, “The kidnappers came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including the commissioner’s wife and children to lie face down, and took him away to an unknown destination on one of the motorcycles.

“The abductors forced the commissioner to sit behind the rider of one of the motorcycles while a gunman sandwiched him.

Abo was sworn in on August 29th, 2023 by the governor of the state, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Confirming the abduction of the Commissioner, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kula Tersoo said he was kidnapped in his country home.

“Yes, he was kidnapped. Unfortunately, he was kidnapped in his country home in Ukum LGA, around 8 pm on, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

“He was home with his family, children, and his people when the armed men came in. They forced him to a bike.

“We received the unfortunate development and His Excellency, Governor Hyacinth Alia has already directed and detailed the security operatives to ensure his safe release from the kidnappers’ den,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police





Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…