Big Brother Naija AllStars housemates have shared different perspectives on what the concept of happiness means to them individually.

The housemates disclosed this while having a heartfelt discussion with Nigerian actress of Indian descent, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja, who paid them a visit at the Big Brother house.

Speaking on the theme “The Pursuit of Happiness,” the housemates took turns to share their worldviews on the concept.

According to Seyi Awolowo, happiness to him is a choice that one has to make every day of their lives. He further disclosed that being able to put a smile on people’s faces brings immense joy to his heart.

To Whitemoney, happiness means making a lot of money that will be enough to take care of his needs. He added that not making money makes him sad.

To Tolanibaj, happiness means peace of mind and the absence of worries or pains.

Ike disclosed that happiness is a never-ending journey to him. He expressed that it is a dream he chases every day of his life.

Regarding what happiness denotes to her, Ilebaye stated that seeing those people around her smile is what brings joy and happiness to her heart.

When asked what would make her happy, Cynthia Nwadiora, the reality star who is professionally known as Cee C, stated categorically that winning the Big Brother All Stars season grand prize would bring immense joy to her life.

She said, “I will be happy when I win the N120 million.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE