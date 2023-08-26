During the BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars edition, housemate Frodd shared a dream he had with fellow contestant Mercy Eke.
In the dream, Frodd mentioned that he, Mercy Eke, and Whitemoney had reached the finals of the show.
In the course of discussing the dream, Frodd referred to Whitemoney as ‘ota’.
This choice of words is interesting because Whitemoney frequently uses the phrase ‘Otamie Mie’ in the house, which might have influenced Frodd’s reference.
While conversing with Mercy Eke, Frodd said, “I see you, I see ota,” implying that he saw both of them in the finals of the competition.
Following Frodd’s statement about the potential finalists of the BBNaija Season 8 All-Stars edition, viewers promptly reacted to his comments, sparking conversations and speculation about the outcomes of the show.
Catch some here:
Joseph the dreamer 😂
Frodd actually dreamt about how the 3 of them will be evicted
Malaria dream
Mercy has been so dry this season sha. I be Mercy fan, but make we talk true 🤣
Una dey underage Alex sha
Alex fans, gather here 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜
Frodd, the dreamer👏👏👏osheyyy Joseph😘😘 if you don’t geddifock erhh 😂😂😂😂😂
Let’s just tell ourselves the truth. Mercy and whitemoney don reach finals already. Others can attach themselves 😂. If you like counter it all you want. You’re just in denial and obviously pained 😂😂
Lambo for the money 🤑🤑🤑
Yeye dey play😂papa Elena you cannot even smell TOP5..Be feeling bossy in biggies house with zero content..is better you go home now nd go do your baby dedication😂
Three of una no go smell final
Na everyday him dey dream😂😂😂😂
