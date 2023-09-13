The marriage of Nigerian musician Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name BRed, and his wife Faith Johnson fell apart in 2023 due to charges of violence and adultery.

The separated couple stopped following one another on Instagram and have continued criticizing one another online.

The 17-year marriage of well-known Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo and his wife, Bunmi, ended, shocking fans.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, Ninalowo posted the sad news to his Instagram page and said that the breakup was best for all parties.

The news of Farida’s attempted suicide became viral after being reported online.

Sadly, the two-month-old marriage to her now-divorced husband, Demola Odulaja, ended, prompting the Lagos socialite to try suicide.

In January 2023, Yomi Alore, aka Yomi Gold, a Yoruba actor and producer, announced the dissolution of his second marriage to Meenah.

When announcing the divorce, Gold accepted responsibility for the breakdown of the union and referred to his wife as a “good person.”

Popular Nollywood actress Bukola Awoyemi, professionally called Arugba, has officially separated from her husband, actor Damola Olatunji.

Recall that the actress had moved out of the actor’s house earlier this year over alleged infidelity, a rumour denied by the actor.

Announcing their separation via her Instagram page, the actress claimed she has never married actor Damola Olatunji.





