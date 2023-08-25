Last night’s pool and grill party was nothing short of a vibe and more as Biggie’s banger playlist of Naija Afrobeats and Mzansi Amapiano, aka The Yanoz, kept the housemates on their feet, flaunting their suave dance moves.

As always in this BBNaija All Stars season, the real drama ensued hours after the gig, with Cross and Ilebaye locking lips and leaving fellow housemates speculating about their relationship and strategy.

Although the duo have kissed on several prior occasions since the start of Africa’s biggest reality show, they had seemingly put their physical activities of an intimate nature to rest, only to rekindle these moments once again in full view of fellow All Stars.

In a surprising turn while enjoying some after party conversation in the kitchen, Cross and Ilebaye’s lips found their way to each other again in the early hours of the morning.

Their kiss was so intense it brought out a reaction from Mercy Eke, whom Ebuka had questioned about the kiss she shared with Kiddwaya last Sunday.

Upon seeing the fiery lip action, Mercy Eke exclaimed, “Ebuka, this is a kiss.”

Others react

The aftermath of the kiss between Cross the boss and the Gen Z baddie, saw Alex, Ceec and Ike sharing some words and opinions about the duo. According to Ceec, she had noticed Cross and newbie house guest Kim Oprah starting to get close, and she believes Kim Oprah was triggered by the kiss that nobody could have seen coming, due to possible feelings of attraction she has towards Cross.

Ceec continued to express that she saw Kim Oprah playfully getting touchy touchy with Prince Nelson immediately after the shock situation, which may have been a retaliating bid to make Ilebaye jealous in reaction to the flirting that has been seen between ‘baye and Prince Nelson; to which Alex added that Ilebaye had told her she liked Prince Nelson.

While Ceec believes Cross likes Kim Oprah more, she attributes the recent actions of Ilebaye and Kim Oprah to deliberate strategic moves at play. However, she can’t wait for the week to unravel the truth and the potential drama to begin.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE