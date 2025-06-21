BBNaija Season 9 reunion ‘No Loose Guard’ to premiere June 23

Organizers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality television show have officially announced the premiere date for the Season 9 reunion, titled ‘No Loose Guard’. The highly anticipated special will air on Monday, June 23, 2025, at 10:00 PM.

The announcement was made through BBNaija’s official Instagram page, accompanied by a promotional image featuring renowned host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and several standout contestants from the 2024 edition. The post quickly generated engagement among fans, signaling high expectations for the upcoming show.

The reunion, a staple in the BBNaija format, brings together all former housemates from the season to reflect on their time in the house. It serves as a platform to address lingering issues, revisit key moments, and offer clarity on situations that sparked public discussion during and after the show.

According to the BBNaija team, this year’s edition is expected to be particularly compelling. Viewers can anticipate in-depth conversations, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews that will shed new light on the season’s most talked-about events.

Producers also hinted at unresolved tensions and personal stories that will take center stage, promising a reunion that offers both insight and entertainment.

The Season 9 reunion comes just ahead of the launch of BBNaija Season 10, scheduled to premiere on July 20, 2025. As the franchise continues to evolve, its ability to blend entertainment with real-life narratives has helped solidify BBNaija’s position as one of Africa’s leading reality TV shows.

Fans across Nigeria and beyond have already begun sharing their expectations for the reunion, making it one of the most anticipated television events of the month.

