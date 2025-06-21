Nollywood has more original stories than Hollywood —Omoni Oboli defends Nigerian Film Industry

Nollywood filmmaker and actress Omoni Oboli has declared that Nigeria’s film industry is capable of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Hollywood, especially in the realm of original storytelling.

Speaking in an interview with Instablog9ja on Saturday, Oboli responded to criticisms often levelled against Nollywood films, particularly regarding predictability and plot development.

She argued that while some stories may be predictable, what truly captivates audiences is the journey the characters take. “A story can be predictable, but if it’s well told, people will still watch it and enjoy it,” Oboli said. “It’s not just Nigerians or Africans watching. People from all over the world are tuning in to enjoy our stories.”

Oboli also emphasized that Nollywood boasts a rich reservoir of original and relatable narratives, often surpassing what is found in mainstream Hollywood films. “I dare say that Nollywood has more original stories than Hollywood,” she said. “I hear people say, ‘Oh, these movies are predictable.’ I’m like, name five or ten Hollywood movies that are not predictable. We all know the superhero is going to win the day.”

She further stressed the importance of scriptwriting and storytelling craft, noting that even in genres like romantic comedies, where the endings are often obvious, it is the journey that makes a film compelling.

“If the journey is not interesting, that’s when you start saying, ‘Oh, so predictable.’ That’s because you didn’t enjoy the journey. But if the journey is interesting, you know where it’s going, but it keeps you glued. It keeps you watching and loving it,” she explained.

Oboli’s remarks highlight the growing confidence within Nollywood as the industry continues to gain international recognition and evolve in both quality and reach.

