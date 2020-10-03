Protests don’t work in Nigeria, Police not with us —Samklef

Popular Nigerian music producer, artiste, now turned social media influencer, Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known with the name Samklef, seems to have given up on the advocacy for protesting a better Nigeria, as he lamented that the police are not the people’s friends and also hinted his retreat to the studio to make beats and entertain his fans.

The Imo State-born entertainer took to his social media pages just after Independence Day on Friday, to express his displeasure at the fact that protests no longer work in Nigeria as the Nigeria Police are not with the people and are controlled by the politicians. He, however, concluded that, at the appropriate time, Nigeria will get better and that he was falling back to the studio to entertain his fans.

“Even protest no dey work for Naija, police no dey for us. Police is not our friends, na politicians be their Oga. Dem be houseboy for politicians. I don fully enter studio to entertain my fans. At the appropriate time, Naija go dey alright. Happy Independence Day, the oracle of beats don activate,” he lamented.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information council workers falsify information

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information council workers falsify information

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…council workers falsify information council workers falsify information