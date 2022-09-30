BBNaija: Chizzy wins brand new Innoson IVM connect car

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Aniekwe Francis Chidi, popularly known as Chizzy has become the latest owner of a brand new five-seater IVM Connect car after emerging as the winner of this year’s IVM Big Brother task.

Chizzy alongside the other seven finalists of the show, Bella, Phyna, Chichi, Daniella, Adekunle, Bryann, and Rachel all participated in the IVM task.

The task required the level-up housemates to pop and search through a pool of balloons to spell out the letters “Innoson IVM Connect”. Once a letter is found, each Housemate must place it on their assigned table before returning to search for more letters.

Some of the housemates were able to find all the letters except for the letter “T”. After several hours of intense searching, Chizzy finally found the winning letter and was announced as the latest owner of a brand new Innoson vehicle by Biggie.

He was subsequently given a key to the new car and he hopped in the car together with fellow housemates.

It should be noted that Chizzy, alongside another rider, Rachel, are not contesting for the 100million star prize on Sunday, October 2.

While congratulating the season 7 housemate on the win, the sponsor of the rask, Innoson vehicle took to its verified Facebook page to post a picture of Chizzy and captioned it “Say “Chizz”. Congratulations Chizzy on winning the IVM Connect.”

Chizzy joins the elite list of past winners of Big Brother Naija Innoson vehicle, which includes season 6 ‘Shine Ya eye’ housemate Pere Egbim and season 5 ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo.