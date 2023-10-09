The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Hyacinth Aondona Dajoh, visited the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, to enhance their relationship and working experience.

The Benue State House of Assembly Speaker, accompanied by his Majority Leader, paid a familiarization visit to the Nasarawa Speaker in his office on Monday in Lafia.

Dajoh also mentioned that the visit aimed to benefit from the valuable experience of the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, who is their leader in the North Central Zone and one of the most ranking Speakers in Nigeria.

The Benue Speaker assured of his readiness to maintain a good and cordial working relationship with the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

“This visit is a private visit to my leader, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, as he has been Speaker before me, serving for the third term.

We regard him as our leader in the North Central Zone. I came to say thank you to him and appreciate him for all the advice, guidance, and support as our leader in the North Central Zone,” the Benue Speaker said.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, appreciated Rt. Hon. Dajoh for the visit and assured of his readiness to reciprocate the gesture.

“This is a friend, brother, colleague, and Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly. This visit, as you rightly said, is a friendly. He is here so that we appreciate ourselves so that our relationship will go on,” Balarabe said.

The Speaker assured his Benue counterpart of his readiness to visit him in Benue soon.

“In no distant time, I assure you that I will be in Benue to pay a similar visit to you,” he added.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi assured them of their readiness to continue to work in unity, share ideas for the betterment of their people, and promote sustainable peace and progress in both states.





